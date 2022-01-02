GAGLIO, Mrs. Jennie V., age 94, of Amelia County/North Chesterfield, passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; and her son, Carl. She is survived by her sons, Peter (Deborah) of Midlothian and Victor (Gayle) of Amelia; five grandchildren, Meredith (Chris), Kate (Aaron), Elizabeth, John (Teresa) and Peter; and two great-grandchildren, Victor and Rosa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Samaritan Catholic Church, 13440 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia, Va. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 12 noon, followed by a graveside burial at 1 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bon Secours Home Based Primary Care Services and/or Bon Secours Hospice.