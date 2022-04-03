GIGLIO, Jennie Boothe, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on March 22, 2022. She was preceded by her husband, Willan Andrew Giglio; son, Jonathan Andrew Giglio; father, James Willard Boothe; and mother, Malinda Warren Rossi. She is survived by son, Christopher Michael Giglio; brother, James W. Boothe Jr. (Kathy); sister, Suzanne Boothe Allen (Terry); and a loving family of nieces and nephews. Jennie was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. She loved spending time with family and friends, cooking and entertaining for every occasion. Jennie had a 40-year career in the financial industry with the last five years with Chesapeake Bank in the Cedarfield Retirement Community. She had a true passion for helping others. The family will have a memorial service at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23228 on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.