Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennie Nicely Lekacos
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
LEKACOS, Jennie Nicely, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away April 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aristotle "Artie" Lekacos; parents, Roy and Laura Nicely; and sister, Mary Nicely. She is survived by her nieces, Lisa Lekacos and Tina Lekacos Nugent; nephews, Michael Lekacos and Leonard Ross; and seven great-nieces and nephews. Jennie retired as a contract specialist for Department of Defense Dependant Schools. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and sister and was an active member of St. David's Episcopal Church. Jennie was very kind and caring and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, 1801 Camborne Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Apr
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Apr
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Rd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.