LEKACOS, Jennie Nicely, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away April 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aristotle "Artie" Lekacos; parents, Roy and Laura Nicely; and sister, Mary Nicely. She is survived by her nieces, Lisa Lekacos and Tina Lekacos Nugent; nephews, Michael Lekacos and Leonard Ross; and seven great-nieces and nephews. Jennie retired as a contract specialist for Department of Defense Dependant Schools. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and sister and was an active member of St. David's Episcopal Church. Jennie was very kind and caring and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, 1801 Camborne Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.