WILLIS, Jennie F., age 86, of Chester, passed away in West Henrietta, New York on March 20, 2022. She was predeceased by her first husband, Harold V. Mims; second husband, Raymond R. Willis Sr.; her parents; and two sisters, Betty Coppridge and Ruth Tennille. She is survived by her children, Deborah Floyd, Donna McNamara (Steve), Harold Mims (Jen) and Susan Shelhart (Tim); 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Tom Tennille; sister-in-law, Shelby Willis; and a very special niece, Viki Frankenburger. Most of her career was spent at Cole Real Estate in Chester as the office manager. After that, she worked for several other real estate offices in the area before retiring due to the onset of dementia. For many years, she loved singing in the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church and, in her last few weeks, she enjoyed singing hymns with her home nurse, Angie, whom we cannot thank enough for her compassion and love. Due to ongoing COVID
concerns, a private burial will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022 in the mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the music program at Trinity United Methodist Church, 6600 Greenyard Road, Chester, Va. 23831. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2022.