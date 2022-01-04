BALL, Jennifer Ryan, 57, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, December 31, 2021. She is survived by her husband, James C. Ball; and her sons, James C. Ball Jr., Alexander R. Ball and Taylor M. Ball. She is also survived by her father and stepmother, Peter M. and Susie Ryan; stepfather, Jay Setliff; stepsister, Amy Shackelford and her family; stepbrother, Robin Smith and his family; her beloved niece, Ella Ryan; aunt, Mike Pollock and her family; uncles, Robin Madden and Joe Madden and their families; as well as many cousins. Jennifer is also survived by her in-laws, C. Jordan Ball Jr. and Patricia Goshorn Ball, C. Jordan Ball III and his family and B. Thompson Ball and Beth Ball.



Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Madden Ryan Setliff; and her brother, Michael Ryan.



Jennifer was born in Dallas, Texas in 1964 and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1982. She was a longtime camper and counselor at Camp Longhorn in Burnet, Texas, which honored her in 2012. After graduating from Hollins College in 1986, she married her college sweetheart and lived in Washington, D.C. and New York, before settling in Richmond, Va. to raise their family.



Jennifer was a devoted wife of 33 years, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. Her depth of compassion and kindness was overwhelming, and she was always ready to volunteer her time and devote her heart to her many pursuits, loving family and friends. She was a faithful member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she mentored children and taught Sunday school. She served on the Senior Board of the Children's Hospital Foundation, was a member of Three Chopt Garden Club and served six years on the Board of Governors of St. Christopher's School.



Through a long illness, she relied on her strong faith and never wavered in her determination. She will be remembered by all for her loving and courageous spirit. Her family would like to thank the many healthcare providers who tended to her, with a special note of thanks to Pearl Ajacklo for her amazing care and support during this last year.



A celebration of Jennifer's life will take place Thursday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church. Those who wish to honor Jennifer may make a donation in her memory to St. James Episcopal Church or St. James Children's Center, 1205 W. Franklin Street, Richmond, Va. 23220, or The Children's Hospital Foundation, 1006 E Marshall Street, Box 980693, Richmond, Va. 23298.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.