BALL, Jennifer Ryan, 57, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, December 31, 2021. She is survived by her husband, James C. Ball; and her sons, James C. Ball Jr., Alexander R. Ball and Taylor M. Ball. She is also survived by her father and stepmother, Peter M. and Susie Ryan; stepfather, Jay Setliff; stepsister, Amy Shackelford and her family; stepbrother, Robin Smith and his family; her beloved niece, Ella Ryan; aunt, Mike Pollock and her family; uncles, Robin Madden and Joe Madden and their families; as well as many cousins. Jennifer is also survived by her in-laws, C. Jordan Ball Jr. and Patricia Goshorn Ball, C. Jordan Ball III and his family and B. Thompson Ball and Beth Ball.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Madden Ryan Setliff; and her brother, Michael Ryan.
Jennifer was born in Dallas, Texas in 1964 and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1982. She was a longtime camper and counselor at Camp Longhorn in Burnet, Texas, which honored her in 2012. After graduating from Hollins College in 1986, she married her college sweetheart and lived in Washington, D.C. and New York, before settling in Richmond, Va. to raise their family.
Jennifer was a devoted wife of 33 years, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. Her depth of compassion and kindness was overwhelming, and she was always ready to volunteer her time and devote her heart to her many pursuits, loving family and friends. She was a faithful member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she mentored children and taught Sunday school. She served on the Senior Board of the Children's Hospital Foundation, was a member of Three Chopt Garden Club and served six years on the Board of Governors of St. Christopher's School.
Through a long illness, she relied on her strong faith and never wavered in her determination. She will be remembered by all for her loving and courageous spirit. Her family would like to thank the many healthcare providers who tended to her, with a special note of thanks to Pearl Ajacklo for her amazing care and support during this last year.
A celebration of Jennifer's life will take place Thursday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church. Those who wish to honor Jennifer may make a donation in her memory to St. James Episcopal Church or St. James Children's Center, 1205 W. Franklin Street, Richmond, Va. 23220, or The Children's Hospital Foundation, 1006 E Marshall Street, Box 980693, Richmond, Va. 23298.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.
Words cannot express the sadness I felt I when I read that Jennifer had passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time.
Shirley Wall
January 9, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences. Jennifer was a bright star in the lives of everyone who knew her and will be in our hearts forever.
Love and prayers.
Lisa and Pat
Mr. and Mrs. Patrick L. Standing
January 7, 2022
We offer prayers at this time of great loss to the family. In our minds and heart we pray that knowing she is made anew will bring comfort to those whose lives she touched. We understand the pain is very deep but we hope knowing so many people loved her helps brighten up your day. Remember, this is not the end , it's just the beginning because Jesus promised he was going to prepare a place for us.
We love you, May God fill your hearts with peace.
Linda and JD Cantu
January 6, 2022
Kyle Arana and Family
January 5, 2022
My deepest condolences to all of you on the loss of Jennifer. She was a dear, kind person who was totally devoted to her family.
Ellen Sands
January 5, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Jennifer was so kind to me when I was first diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. We shared our learnings with each other. She gave me confidence that I could overcome. I am so sorry to hear of her passing.
Cynthia Cecil
Friend
January 5, 2022
Love and sympathies to Jennifer's husband, sons, and extended family. She was a pleasure to work with on the CHF Sr. Board and a lovely person.
Jeanne Kreiser
Friend
January 5, 2022
My sincerest condolences to all Jennifer's family and close friends during this difficult time. Jennifer was a sweet friend of mine at HPHS. We reconnected and enjoyed a wonderful time laughing and chatting at our last HP reunion. She shared with me all about her family and life in Richmond. I decided to attend that reunion last minute. I am so grateful I did if only for the time I had with Jennifer once again. May the Lord comfort you all with all happy memories and His perfect peace.
Amanda Gaston Ballew
January 5, 2022
Ann and Stan Ballance
January 5, 2022
Jennifer enlightened the world with her strength, her sincerity and determination.
Her friendship with all people´s has left a void in their hearts but she will never be forgotten.
Our most sincere sympathy and much love to Jay, James, Alex and Taylor.
Tootsie and Tammy
Tootsie Viko and Tammy Walsh
January 5, 2022
My warmest thought to your family. Jennifer was a very special person and she leaves behind a history of being nice to everyone she met.
Nancy Emig
Work
January 5, 2022
She is special lady amazing mother watching over her family and friends
Annie's friend Tyler
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our family is deeply saddened. Jennifer was one of the kindest, most sincere persons I have ever met.
Kathy Wood
January 4, 2022
I´ve always admired and respected Jennifer. She is truly one of a kind, and my heart goes out to all of you. All my love, Renee
Renee Fraine
January 4, 2022
Bethanne and Rick Criqui
January 4, 2022
Bethanne Criqui
Other
January 4, 2022
Bethanne Criqui
Other
January 4, 2022
Jay and family - My thoughts are with you. Jennifer will always be remembered as beautiful inside and out. I have so many memories of her, but will treasure the MOM memories the most. Watching her parent was a treat for me - she had this mix of calm, love and humor that WORKED! I remember once telling Jennifer that she was a female "Dale Carnegie" - always a perfect listener, always gracious in remembering details of my life, ALWAYS thoughtful, consistently able to look at the glass half-full kinda gal. Here she is in my classroom 22 years ago. She was the one Mom that came to our Mother's Day Tea Party, and true to her style - she came with donations for our classroom. Taylor, my heart breaks for you and your family. May God be with you as you grieve - Bethanne Criqui
Bethanne Criqui
Other
January 4, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time- hold tight to your memories ! Take care.
Mark,Terry,Corey and Addison Dalton
School
January 4, 2022
Love, Matt and Stacy Loeffler
January 4, 2022
I remember Jennifer so well from our HPHS days. She was a bright spirit who was so kind and nice. We laughed a lot in classes at Highland Park. A beautiful person inside and out. Many prayers to family and friends.
Laurie (Brown) Hallowell
Friend
January 4, 2022
Condolences from all of us with the Ski Carlos Group. We are saddened to hear of her passing, our prayers are with you and your family at this time!
Glenn Sturm (Ski Carlos compadre)
Other
January 4, 2022
Dear Jay - Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and the family.
With our deepest sympathies,
Chris & Inger Ashworth and family