Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennifer Lyn LaGrange
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
LAGRANGE, Jennifer Lyn, 51, of Chester, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Born in Alexandria, Va., she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Shepherd Schraa; and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harry D. Hardin Jr., Robert Hudson and Michael Hudson; and her mom, Barbara Hedges Hardin. Jennifer retired from the Department of Defense after 31 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, John LaGrange; three children, Rebecca Devlin (Ryan), Alyssa "Jamie" LaGrange and Delaney LaGrange; three grandchildren, Sean, Madelyn and Callan Devlin; her father, Harry D. Hardin Sr.; three sisters, Marie Victoria Buffmire, Jacquine Schmiedeknecht and husband, Terry and Helen Resh and husband, Tim; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 2151, Memphis, Tenn. 38101, or to March of Dimes, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, Ga. 31126 or to your local ASPCA in memory of Jennifer LaGrange. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.