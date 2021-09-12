LAGRANGE, Jennifer Lyn, 51, of Chester, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Born in Alexandria, Va., she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Shepherd Schraa; and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harry D. Hardin Jr., Robert Hudson and Michael Hudson; and her mom, Barbara Hedges Hardin. Jennifer retired from the Department of Defense after 31 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, John LaGrange; three children, Rebecca Devlin (Ryan), Alyssa "Jamie" LaGrange and Delaney LaGrange; three grandchildren, Sean, Madelyn and Callan Devlin; her father, Harry D. Hardin Sr.; three sisters, Marie Victoria Buffmire, Jacquine Schmiedeknecht and husband, Terry and Helen Resh and husband, Tim; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 2151, Memphis, Tenn. 38101, or to March of Dimes, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, Ga. 31126 or to your local ASPCA in memory of Jennifer LaGrange. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.