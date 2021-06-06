Menu
Jennifer Horne Sanford
SANFORD, Jennifer Horne, 47, of Chesterfield and Henrico, a child of God, was called home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Bradley; and is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jim Sanford; brother, Rusty Horne; sister-in-law, Jeanne Horne; daughter, Amanda Bratton; niece and nephew, Bonnie and Jake Horne; and father, James Horne. Jennifer worked for Food Lion for 15 years. She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
