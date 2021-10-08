Menu
Jennifer Gray Throckmorton
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
THROCKMORTON, Jennifer Gray, 40, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord and savior on October 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Juanita and Grover Mowbray; and paternal grandparents, Verna and John Gray Sr. She is survived by her children, Addie and Pierce Throckmorton; mother, Karen Plant (Brian); father, John Gray Jr.; brother, John Gray III (Lisa); niece, Alexis Gray; uncles, Gregory Mowbray and Brent Mowbray; fiancé, Matt Wolk; former husband and friend, Kenny Throckmorton. Jennifer loved to help and care for others, which lead to her career as a registered nurse in the Neurosurgery unit at MCV hospital for 15 years. She later changed careers to become a case manager with Anthem, still helping others. Jennifer loved the outdoors, making people laugh and, most importantly, cooking. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She spent every day living her best life. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in her name. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
11
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kay I am so sorry for your loss. Jennifer was a wonderful young woman! Heaven has a beautiful Angel and she is in a far better place and John fields and her are smiling down on us all. I love you and your whole family!
Bentley Fields
Family
October 10, 2021
Michael Meyer
October 8, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always
American Heart Association
October 8, 2021
