Jennifer V. Tucker
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
TUCKER, Jennifer V., 43, of Richmond, transitioned from this life on September 1, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Barbara and Percy Tucker; three children, Oneisha, Dejanique and Markel; and a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 (today) at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
10
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, VA
Wilson & Associates
