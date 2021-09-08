TUCKER, Jennifer V., 43, of Richmond, transitioned from this life on September 1, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Barbara and Percy Tucker; three children, Oneisha, Dejanique and Markel; and a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 (today) at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.