Jerome Saunders
SAUNDERS, Mr. Jerome, of 1203 Tabb Avenue, Hopewell, Va., entered into a peaceful rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was the son of the late Mary and Jesse Saunders Jr. Jerome was a mechanic for Westrock (formerly Rock-Tenn) in Hopewell for 43 years. He enjoyed cooking and was a fan of the NFL Pittsburg Steelers. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom and Jessie Saunders; and sister, Frances L. Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory five children, Mathew Saunders of Charlotte, N.C., Marlo Saunders of Richmond, Sharde Crewe and Shaun Johnson, both of Charles City and Jamie Johnson of Varina; fiancee, Cynthia J. Robinson; siblings, Hester Jones, Edith Jones, Gladys Harris (Calvin), Melinda Adams (Ernest), Catherine Washington (Edward), Rebecca Moody (Ray), Herman Saunders (Rebecca), Floyd Saunders (Betty) and Alice Williams (Donald); seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, on the premises of Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. 23030. Services have been entrusted to Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, Va. 23860. www.blandfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Service
2:00p.m.
Little Elam Baptist Church
8840 Church Lane, Charles City, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
(Classmate of his daughter Sharde') To the family I'm so sorry for your loss. My y'all continue to look to each other and the Lord for strength to get over this trying time. I've only met Jerome one time in the hospital when I was employed there and he was a very sweet man. We carried on a conversation about his kids and Sharde's other brother Devin. He never had a bad thing to say about anything. So caring and positive even during his roughest moments. I'm thankful to have crossed paths with this gentleman. R.I.P
Kimberly Quivers
Acquaintance
November 5, 2020
Mr. Saunders, I am so sorry to hear about your passing! Although I've only known you for a few years I can honestly say that Im glad that I met you and I will miss you and think of you often! My prayers of peace and comfort goes out to your family, loved ones and friends! Rest in Paradise with no more pain! -Tjonda & Priscilla ❤
Tjonda Wallace
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020