(Classmate of his daughter Sharde') To the family I'm so sorry for your loss. My y'all continue to look to each other and the Lord for strength to get over this trying time. I've only met Jerome one time in the hospital when I was employed there and he was a very sweet man. We carried on a conversation about his kids and Sharde's other brother Devin. He never had a bad thing to say about anything. So caring and positive even during his roughest moments. I'm thankful to have crossed paths with this gentleman. R.I.P

Kimberly Quivers Acquaintance November 5, 2020