SAUNDERS, Mr. Jerome, of 1203 Tabb Avenue, Hopewell, Va., entered into a peaceful rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was the son of the late Mary and Jesse Saunders Jr. Jerome was a mechanic for Westrock (formerly Rock-Tenn) in Hopewell for 43 years. He enjoyed cooking and was a fan of the NFL Pittsburg Steelers. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom and Jessie Saunders; and sister, Frances L. Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory five children, Mathew Saunders of Charlotte, N.C., Marlo Saunders of Richmond, Sharde Crewe and Shaun Johnson, both of Charles City and Jamie Johnson of Varina; fiancee, Cynthia J. Robinson; siblings, Hester Jones, Edith Jones, Gladys Harris (Calvin), Melinda Adams (Ernest), Catherine Washington (Edward), Rebecca Moody (Ray), Herman Saunders (Rebecca), Floyd Saunders (Betty) and Alice Williams (Donald); seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, on the premises of Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. 23030. Services have been entrusted to Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, Va. 23860. www.blandfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.