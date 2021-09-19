Menu
Jerry Ong Chavez
CHAVEZ, Jerry Ong, 80, of Richmond, passed away on September 16, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Conchita Chavez; son, Joselito Chavez; daughter-in-law, Belinda Chavez; grandson, DiMarco Chavez; and granddaughters, Makena Chavez and Ava Chavez. A public visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Bliley's Chippenham, followed by a Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, September 22 at 1 p.m. at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, Richmond 23235.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
2700 Dolfield Drive, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love from The Fisher Family
September 20, 2021
