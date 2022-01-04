The first line says it all..."passed away and met his Savior, Jesus Christ". Jerry lives forever with Jesus, as well as our memories of him, inspire us all. May God's Peace be upon the whole Harris Family at this time and always. We love you all so much. We count ourselves Blessed just to know Jerry and Berta and the kids. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love Always, Tyrone and Edith.

