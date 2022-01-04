HARRIS, Rev. H. Jerry (USAF Lt. Col. ret.), passed away and met his Savior, Jesus Christ on December 30, 2021. Jerry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Herman and Blanche Harris. He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Berta Lee Griffin Harris; children, Diana, David, Donna and Dani; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jerry was born in Miami, Fla., on March 1, 1934, graduated from high school in 1951 and enlisted in the USAF in 1953. After basic training, he was accepted into the aviation cadet program and was later commissioned as a 2nd Lt. and earned his wings in March 1955. Berta then "clipped his wings" the very next day when he married his high school sweetheart on March 15, 1955. During his 20-year military career, he would fly almost 5,000 hours in several different fighter jets, fly over 200 missions in Vietnam, and earn the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1967, served as a volunteer song leader/choir director, all while owning the title of "World's Greatest Fighter Pilot!" Jerry retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel in 1973 and began working on his next career by earning his master's degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1976. He served churches full-time as Minister of Music in New Mexico and Virginia until 2000 and continued in part-time music ministry until 2006. During his 30-year vocational ministry career, he led thousands of hymns, hundreds of choir anthems, dozens of cantatas, sang countless solos, officiated and presided over many weddings and funerals and ministered to countless people. He was blessed to have two fulfilling full-time careers that he loved, as he served his Lord, his family and his country well. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. His funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Branch's Baptist Church. Interment will follow with military honors in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Branch's Baptist Church (Music Ministry), 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.