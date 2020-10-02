HENDRIX, Jerry Lee, Sr., 67, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed unexpectedly September 27, 2020, at his home in Powhatan County, with his wife, son, daughter and friends by his side. Jerry was born December 10, 1952, in Richmond, Virginia, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ida Dowdy; J.W. Harold Hendrix (father); Christine Virginia "Dowdy" Hendrix (mother); Terry Lynn Hendrix (brother); Michael T. Walter (son-in-law). He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marie Hendrix; Jerry Hendrix Jr. (son); Jaime Walter (daughter); Austin, Mason and Addison Walter (grandchildren); Wyatt and Zoie (grandchildren). Jerry is also survived by a long list of family and friends that loved him dearly and will miss him beyond words. Jerry had a vast knowledge of everything and as he quoted, "not an expert on any," although we disagreed; we thought he knew everything. His passion for life and his family was beyond exceptional and was apparent in his daily life. Jerry lived his life by the motto, "you treat people the way you want to be treated." His passion in life was led by his heart and what was right regardless of who was watching, never expecting anything in return. His greatest passion was his loving wife, children and grandchildren. Jerry also loved Sunday dinners, time with his family and friends and had an enormous passion and love for animals. In his downtime he loved to watch many of his favorite shows, In the Heat of the Night, Walker Texas Ranger, Gunsmoke, the Virginian, John Wayne and TCM. Jerry had the amazing ability to lighten any room with conversation, he loved to talk, and would strike a conversation with anyone. Jerry never knew a stranger, if you were, you would soon be a friend. He was the most loving and compassionate man you could ever meet and if you were lucky enough to know him, you were blessed. He will be greatly missed and always loved beyond words.



For the last 25 years, Jerry managed and operated Southside Cremation Services. He took great pride and care in his services, as he did in his own life. Funeral services will be held at PCC (Powhatan Community Church), 4480 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va. 23139, Saturday, October 3, 2020. Viewing will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial service will be held immediately after at 12 noon with a light lunch to be held after.

