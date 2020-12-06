Menu
Jerry Richard Ray Sr.
1943 - 2020
RAY, Jerry Richard, Sr., of Chesterfield County, Virginia, went to be with the Lord November 28, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born in 1943 in Giles County, Virginia, to Vernon and Maxine Ray. He married Patricia A. Lowe in 1965 and moved to Richmond, Virginia upon completion of his studies at the University of Richmond. He then began his 35-year career with the United States Treasury Department, which he often referred to as his "dream job." He enjoyed coaching his sons' little league baseball teams, collecting rare coins and guns and vacationing at the beach with his family. One of his fondest memories was taking a cross country drive with his wife and sharing all of the adventures along the way. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pat; his two sons, Jerry Jr. and Chris; sisters, Judith and Jennifer Ray of Giles County, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Paula Ray; and granddaughters, Grace and Clara, who brought great joy to his retirement years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Please consider a donation to Bon Air Baptist Church Children's Ministry or Missions Ministry in his memory at 2531 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
Condolences on the death of your father. Sorry we never met him but it seems he was very accomplished. All our love to you and Paula
Susan and Arthur Nalls
December 4, 2020
I first met Jerry in the summer of 87 and we became fast friends. For many years thereafter, we would do lunch about every two weeks or so until I moved to Florida and then we would talk on the phone every two weeks. I will sorely miss his dry wit and infectious laughter.
Thomas McGlynn
December 4, 2020