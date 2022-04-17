SPROUSE, Jerry Lee, 67, of Chesterfield, Va., was called home on April 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence E. Sprouse Sr. and Maria M. Sprouse; two brothers, Clarence E. Sprouse Jr. and Lloyd K. Sprouse; two daughters, Gidget L. Sprouse and Ashley L. Sprouse; and his aunt, Heidi Bowen. He is survived by his three loving children, Julie D. Sprouse, Kimberly J. Sprouse Johnson (Jesse) and Jerry Lee Sprouse II; the mother of his children, Linda E. Sprouse; stepchildren, Duane E. Cave and Aimee M. Duncan (Dennis); his beloved sister, Hedi Hawley (Toby); his brother, Michael W. Sprouse (Dawn); his uncle, Ryland Bowen; along with numerous cousins, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Julie and Shawn Ray. Jerry retired from Philip Morris USA after 34 years. He loved the Washington Redskins, politics and spending time with family. Jerry was proud of his service with BCTGM Union. He served as a shop steward, then as elected committeeman, Vice President and two terms as president. Jerry also served on the international Board of BCTGM. The family will receive friends on April 18, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held April 19 at 2 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham with interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.