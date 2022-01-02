STOUT, Jerry Robert, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was lovingly surrounded by many members of his immediate family at the time of his death.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley; a son, Michael and his wife, Ren Dietel, of Seattle; a daughter, Karen Barker and her husband, Joe, of Richmond; five grandchildren, Garrett and Kaeley Stout, Eric Barker (Margaret Spilman), Elizabeth and Will Barker; two brothers, J. D. Stout (Carol) of Gloucester and Errol Stout (Sylvia) of Williamsburg; and sister, Lois Bodie (Bill) of Williamsburg. He was predeceased by sister, Sharon Douglas (Doug); and his parents, Hoy D. And Reva Stout. Jerry was born in West Virginia on December 24, 1932 and grew up in Roanoke, Pulaski and Williamsburg, Virginia. He graduated from Matthew Whaley High School in Williamsburg and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict in 1953 and 1954. He graduated from Richmond Professional Institute and became a Certified Public Accountant. He opened his own firm and practiced in Henrico until his retirement in 1995. Jerry was an avid golfer and played regularly at the Hollows in Montpelier. Over the years, Jerry had six holes-in-one and was able to "shoot" his age. He very much enjoyed searching for and retrieving lost golf balls from the lakes of the different courses he played and sharing them with others. Jerry was loved by everyone who knew him. He was kind, generous, honest and always put others before himself.
A graveside service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park on Saturday, January 22 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed More of Richmond (feedmore.org/give/
individual-giving/) or a charity of your choice
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at woodyfuneralhome parham.com
for the Stout family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.