THRIFT, Jerry, of Oldhams, Va., passed away on October 27, 2020, at age 82 following a long and courageous battle against Parkinson's disease.
Jerry and his twin sister, Ann were born on the family farm (White Castle Farm) in Oldhams to Lottie Neale Holliday Thrift and Samuel Russ Thrift. The little brother to four sisters, Jerry blossomed into the essence of humility and servanthood as a quiet gentleman of Westmoreland County.
In his free time, Jerry partnered with neighbors to work his and their farms, operated telethon phone banks and hosted carnivals, served in the Tappahannock (Va.) Lions Club, sang in the choirs of Tappahannock Memorial United Methodist Church and Ebenezer United Methodist Church (EUMC-Oldhams) and led EUMC as its treasurer for decades.
In December 1989, he married Katharine Pollard (Thrift) and transitioned into a rewarding retirement on the family farm.
Along with his wife; he is survived by his son, Wade Thrift (Donna, Midlothian, Va.); his twin sister, Ann T. Allison (Bill, Carlisle, Pa.); sisters, Martha McAllister (Richmond, Va.), Mary Lou Stevenson (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Willie Violett (Clifton, Va.); nieces, nephews and stepchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Laura Anne Thrift.
The family will celebrate Jerry's life with a graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerry's memory to one of the following: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Oldhams, Va., https://www.eumcoldhams.org/donate.html
or Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center, Richmond, Va., (804) 371-8000.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.