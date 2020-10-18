Menu
Jesse A. Jackson
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
JACKSON, Jesse A., On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Jesse Arnold "Skip" Jackson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 70. Jesse was born on March 4, 1950 in Pinehurst, N.C. to the late Reverend J.M. and Deprue Jackson. A golf enthusiast and chess wizard, he was always up for a good game or ready to take a road trip to see his family. He found his greatest joy though in spending time with his many grandchildren. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Cowan; and his brother, Michael Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his sisters, Sarah, Helen, Wanda; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, Leah (Shaun) - Wazeer, Syeed, Najwa; Anya - Maya, Tiaya; Jessica (Willie) - Morea, Willie; Jesse "JD" - Saliah, Jayla, Nilaya; Quannah (Lonnie)- Nathaniel; Deborah - Sherard, Jordan; Mary (Tony) - Brooke, Valerie; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family, friends and classmates. Interment will be private at St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
May God Allah be pleased with Jessie "Skip" Jackson!
