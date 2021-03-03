BRADBY, Jesse June, 86, of Charles City, departed this life February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna C. Bradby; and parents, Jesse and Claire Bradby. He is survived by six children, Warren Jones (Hazel), Lisa Anderson, Jestine, Eleanor, Jesse Kendrick (Andrea) and Jeffrey (Annette) Bradby; eight grandchildren, Amy, Christine, Delissa, Jesse B., Kasey, John B., Shermont, and devoted, Shannon Gayles; nine great-grandchildren, one devoted, Octavia Bradby; sister-in-law, Anna-Lee Adkins; a devoted friend, Almeade Jones; one niece; one nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.