Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse June Bradby
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
BRADBY, Jesse June, 86, of Charles City, departed this life February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna C. Bradby; and parents, Jesse and Claire Bradby. He is survived by six children, Warren Jones (Hazel), Lisa Anderson, Jestine, Eleanor, Jesse Kendrick (Andrea) and Jeffrey (Annette) Bradby; eight grandchildren, Amy, Christine, Delissa, Jesse B., Kasey, John B., Shermont, and devoted, Shannon Gayles; nine great-grandchildren, one devoted, Octavia Bradby; sister-in-law, Anna-Lee Adkins; a devoted friend, Almeade Jones; one niece; one nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
He was one smart, strong man with a big heart!! He would do anything for anyone, forever in our hearts papa!! I love you
Alexander Bradby
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results