Richmond Times-Dispatch
Jesse Price Morgan
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA
MORGAN, Mr. Jesse Price, 64, sailed into the mystic on June 21, 2021. Jesse, or, as he proudly preferred, "Granddad," was an expert builder and fixer of all things, avid fisherman, friend to all, and captivating storyteller. However, his most important roles were father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Denise Morgan Hudgins of Gloucester, Va., Chris Morgan (Nadia) of Boston, Mass., and Jessica Morgan Blitz (Sam) of Birmingham, Ala.; his grandchildren, Heather Jurgensen, Jay Harrell, Katie and Khloe Hudgins and Brooks and Barnes Blitz; and his four great-grandchildren. Granddad spent time not working, helping his neighbor or friends of friends; he never met a stranger. He loved to "piddle" and offer his skills and expertise in exchange for another person to know. Keeping in the spirit of our beloved patriarch, in lieu of flowers, consider volunteering a kind act or helping hand in your community. "Idle hands are the work of the devil." -John 3:16
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
