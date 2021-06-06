QUISENBERRY, Jesse Dillard, III, USAF, Ret., passed away suddenly the morning of Friday, May 28, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach, Va. He was born in Richmond, Va. on September 2, 1935. Jesse is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo Ann B.; two sons, Steven C. (Jaime Brennan) of Virginia Beach and David A. (Jennifer Chadwick) of Chester. He deeply loved his two grandchildren, Jessie and Connor. He is also lovingly survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Patrick "Pat" T. Quisenberry, DDS, and wife, June B. Quisenberry, of Mechanicsville, Va.; niece, Laura Felton (Brian); and nephews, Patrick and Bennett (Lisa) Quisenberry.



Jesse was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Richmond, Class of 1954; awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from University of Richmond, Class of 1959 and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity; also awarded a master's degree in Physics from William & Mary College in 1970. Upon graduation from U of R, he taught Physics and Math classes at Varina High School, Varina, Va. Jesse was most proud of serving his country as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve while in college and four years after (eight years), Virginia Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force, for a total of 35 years. For much of Jesse's long and honorable Air Force career, he served in the Air National Guard forces as an Individual Mobilization Augmented (IMA) to the Director of Manpower & Organization, a position held by a Major General. In this role, Jesse worked side-by-side with the Director, being prepared to take over the job should the director be needed elsewhere. Although prepared to do so should war be declared, he was more than happy to serve throughout in a peacetime role. After retirement from the Air Force, he enjoyed serving his community as a member of the Virginia Beach Kiwanis Club and belonged to a number of military oriented/Air Force groups and community service clubs. Jesse served the Episcopal Church in various capacities, which included: Senior Warden, Vestry Member and Church Treasurer.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 1 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, Virginia Beach. A reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Air Force Aid Society, P.O. Box 2208, Arlington, Va. 22202 or the Kiwanis International, 3636 Woodview Drive, Indianapolis, Ind. 46268 in memory of COL. Jesse Quisenberry.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.