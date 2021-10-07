REID, Jesse Shelton, 38, of Chester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy and Mary Britton. Jesse is survived by his mother, Judy Reid (Roy Griffin); and father, Ricky Reid. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.