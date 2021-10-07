Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse Shelton Reid
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
REID, Jesse Shelton, 38, of Chester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy and Mary Britton. Jesse is survived by his mother, Judy Reid (Roy Griffin); and father, Ricky Reid. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jeff, Kasey and Floyd
October 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results