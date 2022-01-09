ROMER, Jesse, Jr., 84, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away January 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Romer; and grandchildren, Michael Allen Kerns and Amber Lynne Kirby. He is survived by his daughters, Beth Jordan (Scott) and Donna Smith; grandsons, Dakota Jordan and Christopher Kerns (Kristina); and great-grandson, Baylor Kerns. He enjoyed traveling and bowling. He was a devoted member of his church and loved his church family. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Rd. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Forest Baptist Church Building Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.