Jesse T. Romer Jr.
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
ROMER, Jesse, Jr., 84, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away January 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Romer; and grandchildren, Michael Allen Kerns and Amber Lynne Kirby. He is survived by his daughters, Beth Jordan (Scott) and Donna Smith; grandsons, Dakota Jordan and Christopher Kerns (Kristina); and great-grandson, Baylor Kerns. He enjoyed traveling and bowling. He was a devoted member of his church and loved his church family. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Rd. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Forest Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
12
Funeral
12:30p.m.
Oak Forest Baptist Church
5101 Courthouse Rd., VA
Jan
12
Interment
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear of your loss, I worked with Jesse many years ago at Pence he was always a very nice man and a hard worker and I have thought about him often over the years
Ric Jarrelle
Work
January 12, 2022
