SPAINE, Mr. Jesse Baxter, 87, of Richmond, Va., passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his longtime home in Richmond in the loving care of his family and Heartland Hospice. Jesse was born on December 21, 1933 to Lula (Arvin) and Baxter Spaine. He was predeceased by his only son, Timothy Spaine; and his loyal and beloved wife of 58 years, Jane Mitchell Spaine. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Jennifer Spaine Lowrey (John) of Saint Simons Island, Ga. He was the proud "PaPa" to Melissa, Matthew, Abigail, Naomi and Jimmy.



Although Jesse was an accomplished electrician with Westinghouse Electric Supply Company for 50 years, his zeal was sharing with others about Jehovah God and the promise of living on a paradise earth. He remained a faithful servant to Jehovah since his baptism on September 6, 1952.



In lieu of an in-person memorial service at the Kingdom Hall, the service will be held via videoconference using Zoom on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. Afterwards, all are invited to remain connected for an opportunity to visit.



Zoom information will be provided by the McGuire Park Congregation at 804-745-7144, please leave a message if no answer.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.