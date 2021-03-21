SPAINE, Mr. Jesse Baxter, 87, of Richmond, Va., passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his longtime home in Richmond in the loving care of his family and Heartland Hospice. Jesse was born on December 21, 1933 to Lula (Arvin) and Baxter Spaine. He was predeceased by his only son, Timothy Spaine; and his loyal and beloved wife of 58 years, Jane Mitchell Spaine. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Jennifer Spaine Lowrey (John) of Saint Simons Island, Ga. He was the proud "PaPa" to Melissa, Matthew, Abigail, Naomi and Jimmy.
Although Jesse was an accomplished electrician with Westinghouse Electric Supply Company for 50 years, his zeal was sharing with others about Jehovah God and the promise of living on a paradise earth. He remained a faithful servant to Jehovah since his baptism on September 6, 1952.
In lieu of an in-person memorial service at the Kingdom Hall, the service will be held via videoconference using Zoom on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. Afterwards, all are invited to remain connected for an opportunity to visit.
Zoom information will be provided by the McGuire Park Congregation at 804-745-7144, please leave a message if no answer.
Jennifer your dad was a great friend to me. I will always think about Jesse with a smile on my face. He loved you and your brother so much. Healing prayers for you and your family.
Eddie & Robin Jenkins
April 19, 2021
May the memories of your dad comfort you during this time. He made a positive impact on so many people. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Michelle Smith
April 10, 2021
Jennifer, you have our deepest sympathy and prayers. I always enjoyed stopping by and talking with your father. We would laugh and talk about old times and before we were finished we had discussed most of the current world issues.
I am proud to have called your dad a friend.
Bill and Judy
Bill & Judy Keyser
March 30, 2021
He loves you so much talked about you all the time he is so proud of you l miss him so much.
You are the greatest daughter.
Aida Hicks
March 24, 2021
Jennifer you and the rest of your family have our deepest sympathy. We all will miss Jesse and look forward to seeing him shortly in the resurrection.