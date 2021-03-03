WORLEY, Jesse Andrews, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Jesse was born January 28, 1926 west of Eridu, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Ann Geer. Jesse was drafted into the Army in October of 1945 and while stationed in Fort Lee for three and a half years, he met his wife and they were married in Richmond on December 25, 1948. He has four children, Gary W. Worley (Marie), Jeffery A. Worley (Laura), Sherry W. Metzger (Wayne) and Greg A. Worley (Bonnie). He has nine grandchildren, Carissa Mathews, Jeremy Worley, Melanie Clark, Candace Kirby, Kate Worley, Caleb Worley, Tiffany Linthicum, Kaylee Metzger and Josiah Worley. He also has 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is survived by half-sisters, Mildred Kelly, Theresa Kuhn, Lilly Carter of Perry, Fla.; half-brother, Arthur Worley of Greenville, Fla.; and stepsister, Shirley Lundy of Perry, Fla. Jesse was a member of Hope Community Church of the Nazarene for 74 years, where he served on the church board for 46 years. Jesse was employed by the Richmond Public Schools for 39 years in the Carpenter Shop Maintenance Department. He taught woodworking classes and made most of the furniture in his home and also for family and friends. He was in the Air National Guard for 27 years as the Food Service Supervisor, retiring in 1985 as an E7. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 8391 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Community Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenashland.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.