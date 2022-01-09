BARBOUR, Jessie Fay Speas, departed this life to join her beloved late husband of 52 years, William Lewis Barbour on January 3, 2022. She was born in 1926 in Asheboro, N.C., but lived in Richmond for most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert Parr Speas and Jessie Estelle Westmoreland; brothers, Herbert Theodore Speas (Lois), Joseph Edwin Speas (Marguerite) and Robert Bruce Speas (Elizabeth); and sister-in-law, Joyce Speas. She is survived by brother, James Clark Speas, who lives in Brooklings, Ore. Jessie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1943 and began her career as an Executive Secretary, retiring from Reynolds Metals Company in March 1985, with 29 years of service. Her interest in family history began at age 20, when her grandfather sent her some family information and asked that she continue it. 71 years later, she was still involved in the quest, with thousands of family names and information. She published a history of the Speas Family and co-authored "A History of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in central Virginia – The First 100 Years." She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was called to work in many facets of church service including youth programs, choir director, organist and for over 30 years, in the Richmond and Chesterfield Family History Centers. She leaves many loving and caring friends who have been like family and who were especially wonderful to her since the passing of her husband. She always considered this one of her greatest blessings. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Belmont Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3541 Cogbill Road, N. Chesterfield, with private burial in Dale Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.