Jessie Sykes Brown
1916 - 2021
BORN
1916
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA
BROWN, Jessie Sykes, 104, of Jarratt, Virginia, departed this life May 30, 2021. The widow of George Feild Brown; she was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry S. Brown; her parents, James Matthew and Rosa Bailey Sykes; brothers, Roy J. Sykes, Gilbert A. Sykes; sisters, Bessie S. Dowdle, Mary S. Laughorne and Gracie S. Edwards. Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter, Sherry B. Barnes and husband, Curtis; two sons, Clifford M. "Chipper" Brown and wife, Lary Ann and Kenneth M. Brown; daughter-in-law, Norma Brown; five grandchildren, Kelly B. Dunne and husband, Sebastian, Jessica B. Shindler and husband, Phillip, Ansley B. Allen and husband, Winfield, Melanie B. Sheldon and husband, Matt and Nicholas Grant Barnes and wife, Jenni; eight great-grandchildren, Brady Dunne, Ava J. Shindler, Luke C. Allen, Gracie M. Allen, McKenna B. Sheldon, Nicholas R. Sheldon, Connor G. Barnes and Claire Linda Barnes; as well as many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the fulfillment of her life. She was greatly loved by them all. She was a retired employee of the Weldon Mill Division of Belding Hausman Fabrics, Inc. She was a lifetime member of High Hills Baptist Church, having served in the Primary Sunday School class and with the Vickie Allen Hands of Love Ministry. A private burial will take place at High Hills Baptist Church Cemetery, Jarratt, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to High Hills Baptist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Anne O. Dix, P.O. Box 296, Jarratt, Va. 23867. The family is being served by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
