Richmond Times-Dispatch
Jessie Mae Nuckols Clarke
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
CLARKE, Jessie Mae Nuckols, 84, of Henrico, Va., was carried by angels to her home in heaven on March 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Grace Nuckols; her sister, Bernice Grimes; and brothers, Charlie and Marvin Nuckols. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Herman "Worm" Clarke; her daughter, Patty Cox; and her son, Rusty Clarke (Pam). Jessie was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School, Class of '54, and spent most of her life working in the insurance industry. Jessie was an avid bowler and was a member of the Greater Richmond Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for us all to gather together. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed greatly Aunt Jessie. May you now and forever Rest in peace. Until we meet again love you
Kelly Carrigan
March 31, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jessie's passing. She was a delight to be around and a hard worker at Women's Bowling Tournaments. RIP Jessie.
Elaine Murdock, Wirtz, VA
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear. I worked with Jessie a long time ago at Grinnan, Harris & Tabb. I remember she always had a soft drink on her desk. She was fun to work with. Sending condolences to her family and friends.
Sheila Johnson
March 28, 2021
Herman, Patty and Rusty I am so sorry to hear about Jessie's passing. I have so many memories of fun times bowling with Jessie for many years. May God give you comfort and heal your broken hearts . Brenda
Brenda S. Hunt
March 28, 2021
Rest in peace
Martin Goodman
March 28, 2021
