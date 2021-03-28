CLARKE, Jessie Mae Nuckols, 84, of Henrico, Va., was carried by angels to her home in heaven on March 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Grace Nuckols; her sister, Bernice Grimes; and brothers, Charlie and Marvin Nuckols. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Herman "Worm" Clarke; her daughter, Patty Cox; and her son, Rusty Clarke (Pam). Jessie was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School, Class of '54, and spent most of her life working in the insurance industry. Jessie was an avid bowler and was a member of the Greater Richmond Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for us all to gather together. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.