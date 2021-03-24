Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jessie Melton
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
MELTON, Jessie, 100, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. She is survived by her three children, Mike Melton and his wife, Jay Melton and his wife, Melody Foster and her husband; and six grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.