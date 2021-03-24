MELTON, Jessie, 100, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. She is survived by her three children, Mike Melton and his wife, Jay Melton and his wife, Melody Foster and her husband; and six grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.