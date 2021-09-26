Menu
Jessie Harvey Pendleton
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
PENDLETON, Jessie Harvey, of Richmond, Virginia, completed her earthly journey on Sunday, September 19, 2021, after a life well-lived. Born to the late R. Willis and Eloise Harvey in Littleton, N.C., she was the widow of William Campbell Pendleton. She was predeceased by Bill in 1999, just shy of 50 years of marriage. Jessie's younger sister, Harriet Mickel of Dallas, Texas, predeceased her this past April.

Jessie is survived by her daughter, Pamela Fendley of Fern Park, Fla.; daughter, Robin Albert and her husband, Mark, of Herndon, Va.; and son, William ("Campbell") Pendleton Jr. and his wife, Patty, of Richmond. She is survived by four grandchildren, Laura Albert (fiance, Chris), Catherine (Cassie) Albert, Riley Reed (Rochelle) and Molly Pendleton. She is also survived by nieces, Kathy Harper, Cindy Mickel (Armand); nephew, T. "Mike" Mickel (Margaret) and their families.

The Pendleton family would like to thank Comfort Keepers of Richmond for their dedicated care – especially Willie and Gayle (longtime caregivers and "family"), Sandy (nurse) and Connie (office). For the past several months, Jessie has also been under the devoted care of Medi Hospice. In particular, heartfelt thanks to her compassionate and devoted nurses, Stephanie and Dixie, LaToya (aide), Bill (chaplain) and nurse, Natalie, for her guidance and reassurance through Jessie's final night. Thank you all for making her journey and transition peaceful – for Jessie, and for us.

A graveside service is planned for Friday, October 1, 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607, or donate.lovetotherescue.org – or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made online at www.woodyfuneral home.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery,
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your Client First Family
September 29, 2021
