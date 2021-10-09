SMOOT, Jessup Eugene "Jesse", 27, of Richmond, formerly of Las Vegas, passed away on October 3, 2021. He is survived by his father, Steven Smoot; mother, Amy Kofroth; sister, Joselyn Kofroth; brother, Donald Quick; grandparents, Pearl and Gil Quick; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. After serving in the United States Armed Forces, Jesse moved to Richmond, where he began pursuing a degree in computer science at John Tyler Community College. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at Patterson Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship Hall, 3901 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to your local veterans' mental health clinics.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.