Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jessup Eugene "Jesse" Smoot
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
SMOOT, Jessup Eugene "Jesse", 27, of Richmond, formerly of Las Vegas, passed away on October 3, 2021. He is survived by his father, Steven Smoot; mother, Amy Kofroth; sister, Joselyn Kofroth; brother, Donald Quick; grandparents, Pearl and Gil Quick; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. After serving in the United States Armed Forces, Jesse moved to Richmond, where he began pursuing a degree in computer science at John Tyler Community College. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, at Patterson Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship Hall, 3901 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221. Online condolences may be made at Blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to your local veterans' mental health clinics.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Patterson Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Fellowship Hall
3901 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I will always love you Jesse. I'm sorry if I let you down I thought you would be ok
Noel Cassandra Smoot
Family
February 17, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results