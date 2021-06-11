Menu
Jethro Wallace Guerrant
GUERRANT, Jethro Wallace, husband of Mary Dunn Guerrant, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 74. He was born on January 6, 1947, in South Boston, Va., to the late Wesley and Addie Puryear Guerrant. Jethro was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he worked in maintenance. He was a pillar of the Fields community and a faithful, active member of Fields United Methodist Church. Jethro served as a trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and church building and groundskeeper. In addition, he was a prayer warrior, who prayed for any and all who needed prayers. Jethro also was a talented carpenter, specializing in building beautiful furniture. In addition to his wife of 55 years; he is survived by daughter, Sherry L. Guerrant of Boydton; son, Judson Guerrant (Carol) of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ashley Blosser (Adam) of Fredericksburg, Kasey McQuain (Aaron) of Boydton, Laura Irvin (John) of Greenville, S.C. and Jake Guerrant (Taylor) of Clarksville; great-grandchildren, Hudson Blosser, Addie Blosser, Bailey Irvin, Amos Blosser, Lindie Lou McQuain and Calvin Blosser; his brother, Charlie H. Guerrant of LaCrosse; his in-laws, Joe Dunn (Irene), Wanda Griffin (Tim) and Brenda Trickey (Todd); and his most faithful companion of the last six years, Gypsey. Jethro's funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 in the chapel at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, with the Reverends Jim Fry and Randy Baisey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and all other times at their home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be considered to Fields United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, Va. 23927.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Watkins-Cooper-Lyon Funeral Home - Clarksville
703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Watkins-Cooper-Lyon Funeral Home - Clarksville
703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA
Jethro was a Great Man and a Friend you could always count on, A Good Railroad man and a hard worker, My Thoughts are with the family at this time of sorry and may God Bless You Allways.
Percy T Wilkins
Work
June 12, 2021
Jethro would do anything for you. A great neighbor. Will miss seeing you ride down the road. Praying for the family.
Don and Janice Moore
Friend
June 11, 2021
Let me start by saying my condolence goes out to the family. Jeff roll and I spent a lot of our 42 years of knowing each other on that railroad. I learned a lot from himI listen a lot LOL. He lived his life at one speed wide open and would do anything he could to help you. I will miss you my brother. RIP
JT Richardson
June 11, 2021
