PALMORE, Jewel H., 76, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was born June 19, 1945, to the late Garland "Pinkie" Harper and Eleanor B. Harper. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Beville Palmore. She is survived by her son, Curtis Scott McCormick of Elkhart Lake, Wis.; a sister, Martha Anne Williams of Richmond; nephew, Christopher Williams and his wife, (Melissa) and their two sons, Sloan and Tyler Williams, of Richmond; and her lifetime friend for over 70 years, Patricia R. Taylor of Burkeville, Va. Jewel was a very devoted registered nurse for 38 years at the Blackstone Family Practice Center, retiring in 2010. She, as well as her late husband, donated their bodies to the Virginia State Anatomical Program. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.