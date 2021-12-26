WHITLOCK, Jewell, 96, passed peacefully at home December 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Byrd Whitlock Sr. and Rosa Turner Whitlock; as well as siblings, Lucille Jones, Hortense Scott, Irene Talley, Harry Whitlock, Ralph Whitlock, H.B. Whitlock Jr., Sydney Whitlock, Josephine Prentice and Helen Funnel. She is survived by many cousins and loving nieces and nephews. Jewell was a motivated learner, attending Mary Washington University for her undergrad degree before receiving her Master's in Education from UVA. From there, she taught briefly at Narrows High School before moving to Virginia Beach where she taught Latin for many years and ultimately headed the Languages Dept. at Princess Anne High School. Jewell will be remembered for being straight forward, fearless, independent and not one to hide her opinions for the comfort of others if she felt she was right. She faithfully attended Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church and was active in the Mary-Martha Sunday School class as long as her health permitted. Her fearlessness and practicality led to her moving to Henrico at the age of 80 to be closer to family, though, true to her nature, she insisted on having her own home. She will be missed. Her family would like to thank her many caregivers for their love and attention over the past few years. A memorial service will take place at a later time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.