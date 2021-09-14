BROWN, Jimmie Roger, Sr., 83, of Richmond, departed this life September 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Crawley Brown; parents, Theodore Bell and Susie Crew; and son, Jimmie Roger Brown Jr. Jimmie was born on April 28, 1938 in Charles City, Virginia and resided the majority of his life in the Fulton area of Richmond. Left to cherish his memories are his two children, Sheila Crawley Getties (Larry) and Kirkland Crawley Sr. (Theresa); four grandchildren, Kirkland II, Samantha, Jonathan and Jordan Crawley; two great-grandchildren, Kirkland Crawley III and Hamilton Crawley-James; two brothers, Franklin Brown (Cynthia) and Isaac Crew Jr. (Daisy); sister, Ernestine Allen; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 15. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Russell Crawley officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.