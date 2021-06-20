Menu
Jimmy Dorsey Higgins
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Highland Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
HIGGINS, Jimmy Dorsey, 70, of Ashland, Va., passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorsey F. Higgins and Eula F. Llewellyn. Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Tracy Thorpe; son, Jimmy D. Higgins Jr.; granddaughter, Kearston Thorpe; great-grandson, Thomas Thorpe-Cameron; siblings, Carolyn Chinavare, Kathy Payne, Doris Favale and Daniel Llewellyn; stepfather, Clyde Llewellyn; and friends, Joseph and Dale Mays. He was a proud graduate of Highland Springs High School in 1968. He will be remembered for his love of music as a former drummer and spending time outdoors, fishing and hunting. Jimmy spent 30 years as a brick mason and took great pride in his profession. A memorial service in his honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be registered at nelsenashland.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.