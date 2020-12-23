HALL, Jo Ann Baar, 76, of Mechanicsville, born to Bernard Baar Sr. and Doris Baar, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Hall; and her brother, Bernard Baar Jr. Jo grew up in Highland Springs, where she graduated from Highland Springs High School. She worked as a head cartographer for VDOT and was a devoted member of Shalom Baptist Church. Left to cherish Jo's memory are her children, Charlene Fisher (Marvin Carroll), "Bo" Gibson (Mary Beth) and Jo Lynn Farmer (Eric); grandchildren, Ricky and Ben Carroll, Cole, Clay and Lance Gibson and Gibson Farmer; and her brother, Haward Baar. Due to current world conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will update friends via social media when they have more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jo's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
