MARSHBURN, Jo Ann Robinson, 84, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel Robinson; stepdaughters, Susan Marshburn and Laurie Marshburn. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, William "Bill" Marshburn; son, Wayne Graves (Sharon); stepsons, Russell "Russ" Marshburn and William "Eddie" Marshburn; sister, Gretta Thrasher (Alvin); grandchildren, Jessica Montgomery (Billy), Josh Graves, Nathan Graves (Molly), Austin Marshburn (Chelsea) and Rebecca Marshburn; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Bill, I am sorry to hear of your loss. How she lite up a room simply by just being in it. You are in my prayers. Sheila
Sheila Tompkins
Family
July 2, 2021
Sympathy and Prayers for the
Family. Jo Anne was a special,
loving person.
Rachel Ayers
Friend
June 10, 2021
Lots of love to her family and sorry for your loss. She was always kinda and thoughtful when I'd see her, often remembering things from months back to ask me how this or that was going. Hugs to you all!