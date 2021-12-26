BATES, Joan Elaine, 60, of Aylett, Va., passed away on December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy G Bates; and mother, Joyce S. Bates. She is survived by her best friend, Claire Hebert; brothers, Edwin Bates and David Bates (Jane); nieces, Jennifer Bates, Sarah Barry (Mark); their children, Aiden and Keslyn; nephew, Jefferson Bates.



Joan Bates passed away peacefully in her home with her best friend, Claire at her bedside. Joan had been under hospice care. She was an avid gardener, quilter and lover of animals, especially her cat, Sophia. She was also skilled at crafts and a talented piano player and singer. Joan was a trusted employee at Crestar Bank and in the shipping industries, where her jobs required independent work and attention to detail. She grew up in Richmond and was a member of Jahnke Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. December 28, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham; a graveside service will follow at Maury cemetery at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.