WOOD, Dr. Joan Batten, passed peacefully on December 3, 2020, at her home in Richmond. Dr. Wood was a pioneer in her generation, and a role model for the generations that followed. Born on November 30, 1937 and raised on a farm in Johnston County, North Carolina, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Westhampton College at the University of Richmond. She later received masters' degrees from the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University, and her Doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University.



Dr. Wood embraced life with vigor, and encouraged her children, grandchildren and many friends to do the same. She mentored many of her students over her long academic career, and was delighted to become their friend upon graduation. She held professorships at Virginia Commonwealth University in the Departments of Gerontology and Psychology and in the School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Wood received the President's Award from the Virginia Association on Aging, was a Delegate to the White House Conference on Aging and was named the Distinguished Academic Gerontologist of the Southern Gerontological Society in 1995.



An avid traveler, Dr. Wood traveled the world, and her favorite spot was San Miguel, Mexico. She shared her travels with her children, Deborah Blevins (Swede), Gretchen Francis and Andy Lerner (Sparky); and grandchildren, Jason Crockett (Ferrin), Gilbert Crockett (Erica Lyon), Katy Lerner, Corey Dobbins (Alli), Katelyn Dobbins and Jessie Lerner. She is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Carson Crockett and Bexley Dobbins.



Dr. Wood was predeceased by her parents, O.B. and Kate H. Batten; and her sister, Gaye Renfrow. She is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Renfrow (Hilton) and Wanda Daughtry (Woody); her brother-in-law, Rev. Lyn Renfrow (Edna); sister-in law, Janie Strickland (Aaron); and many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Joan.



A private graveside service is being held for immediate family only, with a larger memorial service to be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged for the Westminster Canterbury Employee Christmas Fund, Richmond, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Richmond and the Batten Scholarship Fund, c/o Laura Barnes, 427 Meadow Road, Kenly, N.C. 27542.



The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Canterbury Richmond and Dr. William Reed for their loving care of their beloved mother and grandmother.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.