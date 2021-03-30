Menu
Joan Whittet Farmer
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
FARMER, Joan Whittet, 87, of Chesterfield County, died Friday, March 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Marks Farmer Vaughan. Joan is survived by three cousins; and her best friend, Betty Canning. Joan was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She retired in 1990 from the Virginia Department of Social Services and went on to serve as a volunteer at Johnston-Willis Hospital for 20 years. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I always had great memories with Joanie at JW and we shared a common bond with volunteering and coordinatoring. It was a pleasure getting to know her more and assist after the loss of Jean White. Thank you for the coffee and conversations. I will miss you.Rest in peace
Sheila Hill
March 31, 2021
Joanie you will be missed. I fondly remember our lunches with Ed Vincent and I. How we would laugh and enjoy our friendships together through the years. RIP Joanie! You made DSS a pleasure.
Nancy Hewitt
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry to read about Joan's passing. I worked with her at DIS - we enjoyed each other's company! Joan always said that I was a piece of work and I her. May our God grant peace and comfort in this time of loss.
Nelson Courser
March 30, 2021
