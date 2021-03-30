FARMER, Joan Whittet, 87, of Chesterfield County, died Friday, March 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen Marks Farmer Vaughan. Joan is survived by three cousins; and her best friend, Betty Canning. Joan was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She retired in 1990 from the Virginia Department of Social Services and went on to serve as a volunteer at Johnston-Willis Hospital for 20 years. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.