HANNA, Joan, 85, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021 with her family at her side at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Foell of Bristol, Pa.; and two sisters, Peg and Dorothy. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Hanna; their children, Margaret Hanna and Matthew Hanna (Mandy); her sister, Mary Jane Harris; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Joan was born in Penn's Manor, Pa. in 1935, one of five children. As a young woman she moved to Brunswick, Ga., where she met and married her husband, Don, a Navy Pilot. Joan was a proud Navy wife who enjoyed the military lifestyle and the many places across the country it took the family. After settling in Northern Virginia in the late 1970s, Joan worked as a human resources professional until retiring with her husband in Manakin-Sabot, Va. in 1999. Spending time with family and friends was of the utmost importance to her. She especially enjoyed long excursions to the beach and to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, which became a family tradition. Cooking and reading were among her favorite activities. Membership in the Tri Club Women's Club of Richmond and enthusiastic participation in their many philanthropic projects always pleased her. Her greatest love and joy was her family, which she cared for and nourished with passion. A memorial service will be held at Dover Baptist Church, 635 Manakin Road, Manakin-Sabot, Va. on Thursday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joan's name to Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 98060, Washington, D.C. 20090-8060.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.