Joan Frances-Crewe Howard
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
HOWARD, Joan Frances-Crewe, formerly of Charles City, Va., departed this life September 17, 2021. She retired from the Federal Reserve Bank as a devoted employee. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in May of 1964, and her faith and love for Jehovah was evident to all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loreece and Harold Crewe; brothers, Harold, Carl, Isaiah and Jeffery; and her sisters, Thelma and Mabel. She is survived by four children, Anthony (Paulette), Althea, Joyce (Mark) and a devoted daughter, Jeneice (Isaac); four grandchildren, Marc, Torie, Bryant and Cristen (Kenneth); three great-grandchildren, Corie, Kelsie and Kenley; two brothers, Zacharie and Thomas (Vicki); sister, Lois: and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. Brother Irwin Lewis presiding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Diabetes Association or the American Parkison's Disease Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Sep
23
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Sep
24
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 22, 2021
