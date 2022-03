JACOBS, Joan "Jo" Gillum, 88, of Little Rock, Arkansas, died on June 6, 2021. She was born April 5, 1933 in Plainview, Arkansas to the late Franz and Grace Gillum. She married the love of her life, the late James P. Jacobs, in 1956. They resided in Richmond, Virginia, until moving back to Arkansas in 2002. www.rollerfuneralhomes.com