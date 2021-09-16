JACUBEC, Joan P., of Moseley, died Monday, September 13, 2021. Mrs. Jacubec was a beloved and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sister, Carol A. Kundtz of North Olmsted, Ohio; four children, Patricia A. Jacubec of Alexandria, Va., Donald F. (Shawn) Jacubec of Silver Spring, Md., Kathleen J. Jacubec of Henrico, Va., Mark R. (Carla M.) Jacubec of Moseley, Va.; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Willard Kundtz; her husband of 46 years, Robert F. Jacubec; and her son, Robert M. (Ssang) Jacubec. A Mass for the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Richmond, Va. A reception will be held in the church hall immediately following the service. Interment to lay her remains next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to USA Midwest Province Jesuits or the American Lung Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.