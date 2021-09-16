Menu
Joan P. Jacubec
JACUBEC, Joan P., of Moseley, died Monday, September 13, 2021. Mrs. Jacubec was a beloved and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sister, Carol A. Kundtz of North Olmsted, Ohio; four children, Patricia A. Jacubec of Alexandria, Va., Donald F. (Shawn) Jacubec of Silver Spring, Md., Kathleen J. Jacubec of Henrico, Va., Mark R. (Carla M.) Jacubec of Moseley, Va.; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Willard Kundtz; her husband of 46 years, Robert F. Jacubec; and her son, Robert M. (Ssang) Jacubec. A Mass for the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Richmond, Va. A reception will be held in the church hall immediately following the service. Interment to lay her remains next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to USA Midwest Province Jesuits or the American Lung Association.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Service
10:30a.m.
St Bridget's Catholic Church
Richmond, VA
Will always remember the delicious banana cake Joan made for Carol's birthday when in Ohio. Will miss your fun visits June and Molly
June Deitke
September 16, 2021
I loved being her younger sister will miss you and your daily calls. Love you always Carol
Carol Sasala
September 16, 2021
Joan J, as we called her at the YMCA, was a kind person. I used to love hanging out with her and the other seniors at the Y before and after classes. She enjoyed dominoes with us and hanging out. She will be missed! My condolences to the family. She is now at peace and with her beloved husband. He was waiting for her! Many blessings to you!!
Marie Giammarco (YMCA Instructor)
September 16, 2021
Kathy, I am so sorry to hear about your mom. I will always remember her as having lots of energy and the enjoying life.
Holly McKay
September 16, 2021
