Joan J, as we called her at the YMCA, was a kind person. I used to love hanging out with her and the other seniors at the Y before and after classes. She enjoyed dominoes with us and hanging out. She will be missed! My condolences to the family. She is now at peace and with her beloved husband. He was waiting for her! Many blessings to you!!

Marie Giammarco (YMCA Instructor) September 16, 2021