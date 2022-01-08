MARRIN, Joan Marie Crown, 76, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on January 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Massie Crown and Reacy Lee Crown; her siblings, Hilda Chapman, Annie Pauline Sullivan, Phyllis Carter, Marion Folland and Richard Crown. She is survived by her children, Wendy Goldman and her husband, Charles Goldman, Mariea Hughes and her husband, Danny Hughes, Ronald Marrin Jr. and his wife, Tina Marrin; her five grandchildren, Megan Kilburne and her husband, Brandon Kilburne, Scott Tabor, Charles Goldman Jr., his wife, Amanda Goldman, Brandon Goldman and his wife, Sarah Goldman, Kendall McCauley and her husband, Daniel McCauley; and her 10 great-grandchildren. A graveside ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 10 at Sunset Memorial Park. Her family asks that donations go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in place of flowers, an organization that Joan supported and held near her heart.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2022.