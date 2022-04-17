MCLEAN, Mrs. Joan Leslie Carter, died peacefully in Richmond, Va., on March 30, 2022. She was an amazing woman who led a joyful and adventurous life. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 23, 1929, she was a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in 1949. She worked in Boston before beginning her world travels as a Foreign Service Nurse in Thailand and Brazil, where she met and married William Harvey McLean. Together, they built a family and continued their travels, living in Uruguay, Maryland, Israel, Northern Virginia and eventually settling in Central Virginia. She continued her career as a Louisa County Public Health Nurse for many years. During this time, she and "Bill" realized their dream of restoring "Duart," an historic home on Lake Anna, a wonderful experience which became the family hub. Their last adventure together was moving to Aiken, S.C., where Bill died in 2010. It was then that she chose to move closer to her family in Richmond.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia "Pat" Carter; and her daughter, Mary Park "Mapa" McLean (Anil Malik).



She is survived by her brother, John Carter; daughter, Sally McLean Dobbin (Jim); sons, Price Innes McLean (Kelley) and Leslie Carter McLean (Katie).



She was a wonderful grandmother "Grumps" to Tyler McLean (Hannah), Patty Hammett, Seamus Dobbin, Hannah Dobbin, Keagan Jett, Caleb Jett, Liam McLean and Harper McLean.



She is also survived by her nephews, Miguel Carter (Kristina) and Nicolas Carter (Maria); and niece, Yvette Carter (Raul).



We will miss her sense of humour, fun willingness to get up and go and quiet, reassuring presence.



In keeping with her generous spirit, she donated her body as an anatomical gift.



At a future date, the family will gather to raise a glass of dry sherry and celebrate her exceptional life.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.