MOORE, Ms. Joan Vivian, 77, of Lawrenceville, Virginia, departed this life at Bon Secours - St. Mary's hospital in Richmond, Virginia, on March 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Ford Moore and Phillip Arthur Moore; and brothers, Phillip A. Moore Jr., Thomas W. Moore, Rufus A. Moore and James R. Moore; and sister, Elsie Gloria Jean Moore Smith. She is survived by daughter, Ericka Parker of Chesterfield, Va.; brother, Harold Moore (Joyce) of Powhatan, Va.; two sisters, Mary Neal of North Chesterfield, Va.; Barbara Moore-Scruggs (George) of Midlothian, Va.; three nieces, six nephews, five great-nieces, two great-nephews, three great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew, as well as a host of cousins and devoted friends.



Joan was born on July 30, 1944 in Sussex, County, Va. She joined Jerusalem Baptist Church in Jarratt, Va., at an early age and possessed a deep faith in God. She always strived to be a good Christian. She graduated from Central High School in Sussex, Va. She married Allen Parker and to this union one daughter was born. In 1976, Joan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Planning from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Va. She continued her studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, Md., earning a Master of Arts degree in Urban Planning and Public Administration in 1978.



Joan lived and worked in the Washington, D.C. Metro area for over 27 years. She was the consummate career woman. During those years, she held city, state and private sector positions employed as an urban planner and project manager, concentrating on local government economic development. She managed local and national projects that required coordination with elected and appointed government officials, business and multifaceted community representation. She loved her work. She had a passion for politics. In her spare time, she enjoyed discussing politics, attending political events and working on candidate campaigns.



In 2005, Joan accepted the position of Executive Director of the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) in Brunswick County, Va., moving back to Virginia and closer to family. During her tenure at the Brunswick IDA, she worked hard to improve the counties' economic development and serve the community. She sat on various regional committees and was a member of the 2007 class of Lead Virginia, an organization that brings leaders from around the state together. One of her proudest achievements was the instrumental role she played on the team of County officials, whose efforts brought the Dominion Virginia Power Brunswick County Power Station to fruition. That one business resulted in the largest ever investment in Brunswick County with an annual tax revenue of $5 million, which would support critical county services such as public safety and schools. Joan worked for the IDA until her retirement in 2017.



Joan was a bold, beautiful and adventurous woman with a big heart. She loved to travel and learn about other cultures. In the 1980s, she traveled to India and stayed for several weeks, exploring the country. Through all her travels, her favorite place in the world remained her family home place, Winny's Hill, in Jarratt, Va.



Joan loved and valued family. She had a way of making family get togethers extra special with delicious recipes and her penchant for being fabulous and fun. She and her sister, Elsie (Jean) were well-known for hosting their highly anticipated, "Southern Bell" First Cousins' Summer Tea parties on Winny's Hill.



R.E. Pearson & Son Funeral Home, 556 Halifax Street, Emporia, Va., is providing services for the family. The family will greet friends Friday, March 25, 2022 from 6 to 7 p.m. at R.E. Pearson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 12492 Kientz Road, Jarratt, Va., with viewing one hour prior to the funeral time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.