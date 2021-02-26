REYNOLDS, Joan Wine, of Richmond, died peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021. Joan was born in Richmond, Virginia on January 12, 1945. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell William Reynolds Jr.; her father, Winston Barth Wine; her mother, Maude McChesney Wine; and brothers, Winston Wine and Tommy Wine. She is survived by her children, Leigh Reynolds Dunavant (Mike), Carrie Baker Reynolds, John Mason Reynolds (Megan); and granddaughters, Sarah Stuart Dunavant, Anna Catherine Reynolds, Abby Elizabeth Reynolds and Lainey McChesney Reynolds; sister, Catharine Wine Hinkley (Kerry); nephews, Andrew Hinkley (Vanessa) and David Hinkley; nieces, Aaron Wine (Moriah Goldman) and Cameron Wine; great-nephews, Ezra and Ira Goldman; and great-niece, Lucy Hinkley. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Ellen Priddy Mason; sisters-in-law, Deborah Mason Martin (Wayne) and Sandra Mason Jessup (Carl); and nephew, Justin Jessup (Gabriella). She was also predeceased by her father-in-law, John Calvin Mason. Joan was raised in Staunton, Virginia and graduated from Lee High School in 1963. She then attended Lenoir-Rhyne University, where she was a sister of Kappa Delta Sorority, studied English and graduated in 1967. She taught English at Kate Collins Junior High School in Waynesboro and Kellam High School in Virginia Beach. Joan and Russell were married on November 9, 1974 and lived in Virginia Beach until 1977 when they moved to Richmond, where they raised their children. Joan loved her church, Epiphany Lutheran, where she was an active leader in children's music programs and the building and stewardship committees. She enjoyed playing the piano, decorating her home and tending to her plants and flowers, as well as the companionship of her dogs and kitties. Joan cared for her family members through illness and supported her children in the arts, sports and their faith formation. She found joy as a substitute teacher and a decorative consultant at Holladay House furniture company. She was honored as a chosen designer for the annual Richmond Symphony Designer House at Hanover Tavern. In later years, "Joanie" cherished the company of her little granddaughters, three of whom she lived with for five years, and one of whom she sat next to at church every Sunday. Joanie was known for her style, grace, listening ear and acute sense of humor. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be contributed to Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church of Richmond, Virginia. Online guest book available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.