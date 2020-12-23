WHITE, Mrs. Joan C., died peacefully in the comfort of her home on December 10, 2020, in Blackstone, Virginia at the age of 88. Joan is survived by her sister, Anne C. Irons; daughter, Karen White Fisher (Larry); sons, Samuel White (Melanie) and John White; four grandchildren, Scott Forlines, Jennifer Rose, Aeden White, Stuart White; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Stuart B. White; and son, Michael White. Joan was born on January 3, 1932, to Nathaniel B. Crudup and wife, Agnes H. Henry. She graduated from Johnston-Willis Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 with honors as a registered nurse. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dr. Stuart White, in 1958 and worked with him at the Blackstone Family Practice Center until retirement. Joan had a passion for art and poetry and was a creative and accomplished artist. Her attention to detail, patience and painting skills were legendary in the restoration of antique clocks and later in capturing the beauty of nature and images on canvas. She was kind, gentle, graceful and unpretentious. As a mother, wife, sister and friend, she was loving, loyal and was a good listener who offered wise advice and was nonjudgmental. She loved wandering country roads, hiking, collecting heart shaped rocks and admiring nature. She will long be remembered and missed by all...including every cat she ever met. The family would like to thank her caregivers for their patience, compassion, dedication and friendship. Your love brought peace, comfort and dignity to mom in her final days and allowed us to see a life well-lived. Her wishes were granted. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ASPCA. Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2020.